Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.11

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

