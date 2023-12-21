Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $1.85 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $461.18. The stock had a trading volume of 862,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,036. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

