Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.64. 19,479,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,008,852. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

