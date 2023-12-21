ICON (ICX) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $247.81 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,938,533 coins and its circulating supply is 974,938,951 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,885,943.0718629 with 974,886,363.5699358 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24841297 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $4,878,872.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

