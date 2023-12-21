IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CFO Marcelo Fischer Sells 2,937 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,601. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $303.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IDT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in IDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

