Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Trading 42.2% Higher

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 7,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Ignyte Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ignyte Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGNY. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ignyte Acquisition by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 121,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,342,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ignyte Acquisition

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

