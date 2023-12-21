Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $22,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,655. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.