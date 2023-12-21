Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 107,130 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $3,590,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,453,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 2,453,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,804. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

