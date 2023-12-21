Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 55,359 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 55,359 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$29,888.32.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, J. Alberto Arias sold 216,703 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$119,858.43.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

SMT stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.74. 333,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,661. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.09. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.42 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.284585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Metals

About Sierra Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.