Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,002. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

