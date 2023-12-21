International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.61

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.61 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.54). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 94,185 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

About International Personal Finance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.22 million, a PE ratio of 634.21, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.



