Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Inventus Mining Trading Down 14.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.
About Inventus Mining
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
