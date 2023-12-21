Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.48. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 84,003 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
