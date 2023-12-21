Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.48. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 84,003 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

Invesco Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

