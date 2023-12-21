Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,297.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,892,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 198,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

