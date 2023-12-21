Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $395.16

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.16 ($5.00) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.93). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.93), with a volume of 257 shares traded.

Irish Continental Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 384.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74. The stock has a market cap of £626.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,310.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

