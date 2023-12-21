iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,358 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,898. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

