iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,457. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

