Jaclyn Paul Sells 12,900 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

