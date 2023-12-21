Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.28

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 38567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

