Jet Protocol Trading Down 26.5% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $182,055.50 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017223 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,015.32 or 1.00006948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012038 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003546 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00246998 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $145,913.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.