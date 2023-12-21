Jito 24-Hour Volume Tops $242.71 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006318 BTC on exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $320.35 million and $242.71 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.81996059 USD and is up 15.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $277,064,572.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

