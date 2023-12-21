Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,027,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 585,641 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. 159,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,910. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

