JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $256.01

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.01 ($3.24) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.59). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.55), with a volume of 85,801 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £223.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,787.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.31.
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $6.90. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies
JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Company Profile
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
