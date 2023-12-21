JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 8.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 1,926,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

