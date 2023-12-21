Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Shares Down 2%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.84. 30,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 20,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

