Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 726,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,594. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 177,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 770,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.