Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. 726,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,594. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43.

In other news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,541.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor acquired 1,610,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $16,155,792.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,792.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,821,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,388.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,674,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 177,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,591,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 770,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

