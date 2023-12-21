Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $3.98. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 10,794 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

