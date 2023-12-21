KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $283.22 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,748,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,748,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, "KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,748,357.45892344. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars.

