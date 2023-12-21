Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at UBS Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

KOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 185,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

