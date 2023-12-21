KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0146

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $940,234.67 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00017203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.20 or 1.00008724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00012026 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003550 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01388226 USD and is up 11.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,095,387.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

