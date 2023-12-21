Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 296.50 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.75). Approximately 11,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 33,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.77).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOO shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.15) price target on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
In other news, insider Timothy John Barker bought 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($25,291.21). 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.
