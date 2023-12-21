Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,718,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 772,613 shares.The stock last traded at $13.20 and had previously closed at $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

