Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,735 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 7.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.22. 250,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,462. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $441.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.