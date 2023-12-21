LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $1.05. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 43,850 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LightInTheBox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

