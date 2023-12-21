Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMNR

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 66,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Limoneira had a net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

(Get Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.