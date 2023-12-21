Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Limoneira updated its FY24 guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Limoneira Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limoneira

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading

