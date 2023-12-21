Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.16

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $164.68 million and $6.51 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002157 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002197 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

