Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Up 6.5%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. 784,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,606,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

