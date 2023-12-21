LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.99

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 184856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $159.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.