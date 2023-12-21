Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.05. 12,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 12,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.85.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$326.31 million, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

Los Andes Copper Company Profile

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

