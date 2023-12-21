Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Trading 9.4% Higher

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.15. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.65.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

