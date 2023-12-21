Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.91

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.91 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 173 ($2.19). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 3,041 shares traded.

Maintel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.44. The firm has a market cap of £26.21 million, a PE ratio of -380.21 and a beta of 0.53.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

