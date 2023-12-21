Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00.

Roblox Stock Up 1.5 %

RBLX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.48. 6,236,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,809,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

