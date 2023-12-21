Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,929. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.