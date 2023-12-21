Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,911 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 609,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,850. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

