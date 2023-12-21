Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,721. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

