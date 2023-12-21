Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $14.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $769.03. The company had a trading volume of 367,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $658.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $781.84.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

