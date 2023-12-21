Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after buying an additional 901,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,773,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,078,684. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.