Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

