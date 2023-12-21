McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $212.33. 149,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,607. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

